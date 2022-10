Not Available

UFC 187: Johnson vs. Cormier is an mixed martial arts event held on May 23, 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson for vacant light heavyweight title | Chris Weidman vs. Vitor Belfort for middleweight title | Donald Cerrone vs. John Makdessi | Andrei Arlovski vs. Travis Browne | Joseph Benavidez vs. John Moraga