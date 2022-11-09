UFC 231 Holloway vs. Ortega

Not Available

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his Octagon return after a frightening health scare earlier this year to fight top 145-pound contender Brian Ortega. If “Blessed” is unable to answer the call, however, the Hawaiian risks getting stripped of his division strap. In addition, former bantamweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko will battle ex-strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant 125-pound strap, recently stripped from the inactive Nicco Montano.