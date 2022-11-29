Ufc Fightnight 175

Not Available

Tonight's event is headlined by a clash of light heavyweight contenders, as No.3 ranked Anthony Smith faces off against No.8 ranked Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux makes his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell. Also on the main card, Alexander Hernandez faces Drew Dober at lightweight, Ricky Simon meets Ray Borg at bantamweight and Karl Roberson battles Marvin Vettori in a catchweight bout. In the preliminary card, longtime fan favorite Andrei Arlovski takes on Philipe Lins, and showstopper Michael Johnson meets Thiago Moises. Meanwhile, the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Sarah Moras, Gabriel Benitez, Brian Kelleher and Chase Sherman will also be in action.