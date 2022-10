Not Available

The Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates a big milestone with this, its 100th match. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar meets up with nemesis Frank Mir, while current welterweight champ Georges 'Rush' St. Pierre fends off challenger Thiago 'Pitbull' Alves. Also in the lineup is a middleweight coaches bout between Michael 'The Count' Bisping and Dan Henderson, rounding out a full evening of thrilling and history-making MMA action.