Set to headline the event is former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) contestant Gray Maynard (8-0) attempting to avenge the loss that sent him packing on season five of the cable TV reality show when he faces former cast mate Nate Diaz (11-4). In addition, TUF 8 champion Efrain Escudero (12-0) takes on fellow undefeated lightweight Evan Dunham (9-0).