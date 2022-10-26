1989

UHF

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 20th, 1989

Studio

Cinecorp

An unemployed visionary finds a job as the manager of a television station his uncle owns. Unfortunately, due to gambling debts, the uncle is forced to consider selling the station to a rival station's owner. With popular less-than-network standards of programming, George and his friends try to save the town's new favorite station.

Cast

"Weird Al" YankovicGeorge Newman
Victoria JacksonTeri
Michael RichardsStanley Spadowski
David BoweBob
Fran DrescherPamela Finklestein
Kevin McCarthyR.J. Fletcher

