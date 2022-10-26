An unemployed visionary finds a job as the manager of a television station his uncle owns. Unfortunately, due to gambling debts, the uncle is forced to consider selling the station to a rival station's owner. With popular less-than-network standards of programming, George and his friends try to save the town's new favorite station.
|"Weird Al" Yankovic
|George Newman
|Victoria Jackson
|Teri
|Michael Richards
|Stanley Spadowski
|David Bowe
|Bob
|Fran Drescher
|Pamela Finklestein
|Kevin McCarthy
|R.J. Fletcher
View Full Cast >