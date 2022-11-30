Új Eldorádó

Not Available

A village called Rosia Montana (Verespatak in Hungarian) is going to be eradicated because it is situated near mountains containing 300 tons of gold and silver. Hundred-year old houses, graveyards and churches will be destroyed, people living there for all of their lives will be moved away in order to allow a Canadian-Romanian company to install the largest gold extraction facility of Europe. The planned 800-hectare cyanide pool can be considered as of fearsome proportion, especially in the light of the cyanide catastrophe of the year 2000, which left the Tisza river completely and utterly devastated.