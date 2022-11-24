Ulakam Chuttum Vaaliban

Not Available

The movie has Jayaram as Jayashankar, from a silent hamlet of Krishnapuram. Living a happy life as a wholesale vegetable vendor, with his mother and only sister Kalyani(Mithra kurien), his only big dream is to somehow marry off his sister to a good family. But as a bag with his ten lakhs is suddenly lost, Jayashankar is required to move on to the city to meet Sethuraman(Suraj venjaaramoodu), his distant relative and richest man in his family, to borrow some big money to make a return to his peaceful life.