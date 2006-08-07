Ultimate Avengers 2

Mysterious Wakanda lies in the darkest heart of Africa, unknown to most of the world. An isolated land hidden behind closed borders, fiercely protected by its young king - the Black Panther. But when brutal alien invaders attack, the threat leaves the Black Panther with no option but to go against the sacred decrees of his people and ask for help from outsiders.
|Grey Griffin
|Wasp
|Michael Massee
|Doctor Bruce Banner
|Marc Worden
|Iron Man
|Olivia d'Abo
|Black Widow
|Nan McNamara
|Doctor Betty Ross
|Nolan North
|Giant Man
