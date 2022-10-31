Ultraman Saga opens with a powerful apocalyptic vision of Tokyo, buildings destroyed and the city seemingly devoid of life. We are soon introduced to the Earth Defense Force (EDF), Team U (played by members of the female idol group AKB48). They and a group of young children and the last survivors on planet Earth after the world was invaded by the evil Alien Bat, the rest of the human population having been abducted.
|Daigo
|Taiga Nozomu / Ultraman Zero
|Sayaka Akimoto
|Anna
|Ayaka Umeda
|Misato
|Taiyo Sugiura
|Musashi Haruno / Ultraman Cosmos
|Yuka Masuda
|Nonko
|Takeshi Tsuruno
|Shin Asuka / Ultraman Dyna
View Full Cast >