Ultraman Zearth 2

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tsuburaya Productions

Not long after, Benzene’s wife, Lady Benzene arrived to try her luck. Sending her evil Ultraman Shadow to attack the hero, he was ambushed in Antarctica, easily being pummeled and being given a bloodshot eye. Finally, he was struck by the Shadolium Beam, which due to his fear, overwhelmed his own, knocking him out. The battle left Zearth emotionally crushed and unable to fight due to complete terror of Shadow. But, after receiving a message from his father, as well as a capsule monster named Miraclon, Zearth decided to train and become powerful enough to face the evil android.

Cast

Takaaki IshibashiShinpei Ohkohchi
Noritake KinashiButsukichi Konakai
Susumu KurobeShin Hayata
Kôji MoritsuguDan Moroboshi
Kohji MoritsuguBan Satsuma
Ichirôta MiyakawaManabu Kazu

