Ultraman Zero Gaiden: Pledge of the Meteor

Not Available

To promote the film Ultraman Saga, two special DVDs have been released to lead up to the storyline of the film titled Ultraman Zero Gaiden: Killer the Beatstar (ウルトラマンゼロ外伝 キラー ザ ビートスター Urutoraman Zero Gaiden: Kirā za Bītosutā?). Shota Minami, Hiroyuki Konishi, Mitsutoshi Shundo, and Tao Tsuchiya reprise their roles from Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle, Never Ending Odyssey, Mega Monster Battle: Ultra Galaxy, and Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial in these DVDs. The film also features Jean Killer (ジャンキラー Jan Kirā?, voiced by Miyu Irino), who turns to good and becomes renamed Jean-nine (ジャンナイン Jan Nain?), created based on Jean-bot by the evil Beatstar (ビートスター Bītosutā?, voiced by Unshō Ishizuka), the primary antagonist.