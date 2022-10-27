Not Available

Umberto D.

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amato Film

Umberto Domenico Ferrari, an elderly and retired civil servant, is desperately trying to maintain a decent standard of living on a rapidly dwindling state pension. But he's up against his tyrannical landlady, who keeps demanding rent that he can't pay (while renting his room out to prostitutes during the day), and his only friends are the pregnant housemaid and his little dog Flike.

Cast

Lina GennariAntonia, la padrona di case
Ileana SimovaLa donna nella camera di Umberto
Elena ReaLa suora all' ospedale
Memmo CarotenutoIl degente all' ospedale
Alberto Albani BarbieriL'amico di Antonia (uncredited)
Lamberto Maggiorani(uncredited)

