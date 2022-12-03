Umwege des Herzens

Not Available

After the tragic accidental death of her sister, which she has not seen since a dispute 18 years ago, the architect Sarah suffers from guilt feelings: She believes she could have saved Susanne with a liver donation. To at least do something for Susanne's husband Max and the three children, Sarah drives to the family's farm in the Vogelsberg. And has to cope with a tragedy whose cause lies in her old love for Max. Sonja Kirchberger and Jochen Nickel play the lead roles in the quietly told, melancholy TV drama about the destructive dynamics of family relationships.