Un amour de femme

Jeanne attends the birthday party of a friend of her husbands. There she meets a dancer named Marie and there is instant chemistry between them. Jeanne falls for Marie and they embark on an extramarital affair. The relationship is ended when Jeanne tells her husband and he makes her choose between them. Since there is a child involved Jeanne first decides to stay with David. Later she realizes the mistake she has made.
|Hélène Fillières
|Jeanne
|Raffaëla Anderson
|Marie
|Anthony Delon
|David
|Jeannick Gravelines
|Franck
|William Wayolle
|Louis
|Karole Rocher
|Eloïse
View Full Cast >