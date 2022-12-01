Un homme sans image

Not Available

The sail is the central feature of the display. As the point of contact with the moving waters, it floats at rest or lends itself to the manipulations of a swimmer; the product of a craft of the finest standard, it is presented in frames, fragmented into multiple pictures. The sea - in French, "sea" (mer), and "mother" (mère) have the same pronunciation - becomes a surface without bounds, nurturing all the imagination we need in these days of uncertainty to push ahead, despite the burden of the past, in an act of confidence in the world.