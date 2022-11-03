Un millón en la basura

In the vast army of human society, Pepe, a sweeper, occupies one of the last places: anonymous, gray, vague. Pepe is a member of that ghostly dawn brigade, to blow hose, clean the streets at dawn. One day Pepe finds a million in the trash. Financial need of the poor sweeper suggests keeping the money, but his wife advises him to do his civic duty and return the money ...
|Julia Gutiérrez Caba
|Consuelo
|Juanjo Menéndez
|Faustino
|Aurora Redondo
|María, madre de Consuelo
|Guillermo Marín
|Don Leonardo Borja Salcedo
|Carlos Lemos
|José Sazatornil
|Don Ramón González (as José 'Saza')
