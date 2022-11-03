Not Available

Un millón en la basura

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pedro Masó Producciones Cinematográficas

In the vast army of human society, Pepe, a sweeper, occupies one of the last places: anonymous, gray, vague. Pepe is a member of that ghostly dawn brigade, to blow hose, clean the streets at dawn. One day Pepe finds a million in the trash. Financial need of the poor sweeper suggests keeping the money, but his wife advises him to do his civic duty and return the money ...

Cast

Julia Gutiérrez CabaConsuelo
Juanjo MenéndezFaustino
Aurora RedondoMaría, madre de Consuelo
Guillermo MarínDon Leonardo Borja Salcedo
Carlos Lemos
José SazatornilDon Ramón González (as José 'Saza')

View Full Cast >

Images