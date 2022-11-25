Un Natale al Sud

Not Available

Peppino, a policeman from Milan, and Ambrose, a florist Naples, along with beloved wives Bianca and Celeste, celebrating Christmas in the same resort town. It is during these festivals that sets of parents discover that their children, Richard and Simon, are engaged with two peers: Giulia and Ludovica. All very nice except that the four lovers have never met live! Determined to put an end to this practice of "virtual love", that just can not understand, Peppino and Ambrose manage to participate in the annual event of user boys haunt of "Cupid 2.0" app for meetings that saw blossoming love between young people. But to make the plan will involve parents too! The event turns out to be a hellish pit where among former users virtual hunting for real love, a fashion blogger infatuated and web influencers complexed, the two couples lose the compass cripple their marriages and the stories of the children. But we are so confident that the love stories of the past were more true than 2.0 today?