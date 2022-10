Not Available

A man and a woman have been secretly married. He belongs to a rich family and she is a poor actress and singer that is failing to success in her career. One day, he decides to tell his family that he's married and flies to Italy, where they live, but the flight has an accident and he dies. The man's brother goes to Spain to look for the body, and he discovers not only that his brother is married, also that his brother's wife is pregnant.