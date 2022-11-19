Una Noche En Mexico

Not Available

One story, one script, one cast, one location two languages. A unique project that talks to two cultures. These films are dedicated to the 'Dreamers' in the US that is stuck between two countries and two cultures. Pablo is a first generation Mexican/American born in the United States, his parents gave him a great education and family life as they assimilated into the American lifestyle. His parents planned on returning to Mexico to retire but after the death of Pablo's mother their dream of returning to their beloved country died with her. Pablo's father vowed to show Pablo the roots of his heritage and sends his son to Mexico to their family's Tequila factory in hopes he will understand and appreciate his heritage. Little did he know that "One Night in Mexico" would change his son's life forever.