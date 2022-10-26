Uncle Charles

Diagnosed with an incurable illness, Charles, a rugby tycoon who has made a fortune in New Zealand prints an ad in his hometown looking for his sister that he's not seen in fifty years. A notary clerk, believing that Charles has a terminal illness responds to Charles' search for heirs claiming to be his sister. Charles finds that he was misdiagnosed and returns to France to meet his long lost sister.
|Valérie Bonneton
|Corinne
|Alexandra Lamy
|Louise
|Arnaud Ducret
|José
|Sophie de Fürst
|Elodie
|Thomas Solivéres
|Kevin
|Cléo Revel
|Rosalinde
