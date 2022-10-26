Not Available

Uncle Charles

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Diagnosed with an incurable illness, Charles, a rugby tycoon who has made a fortune in New Zealand prints an ad in his hometown looking for his sister that he's not seen in fifty years. A notary clerk, believing that Charles has a terminal illness responds to Charles' search for heirs claiming to be his sister. Charles finds that he was misdiagnosed and returns to France to meet his long lost sister.

Cast

Valérie BonnetonCorinne
Alexandra LamyLouise
Arnaud DucretJosé
Sophie de FürstElodie
Thomas SolivéresKevin
Cléo RevelRosalinde

View Full Cast >

Images