Johnny is a high-powered executive who is definitely not looking to fall in love but a business conference takes her to wine country she meets a handsome widower Andrew who invites Johnny to meet his family after she loses her job. In helping his parents' winery she begins to fall in love with him and his family but when she gets offered another job she has to chose between her career or Andrew
|Julie Benz
|Johnny Prentiss
|Scott Elrod
|Andrew Browning
|JoBeth Williams
|Sophia Browning
|Elliott Gould
|Paul Browning
|Gattlin Griffith
|Luke Browning
|David Andriole
|Christopher Stanley
