Under the Cherry Moon

Two friends from Miami are in the French Riviera enjoying life by scamming money off of rich women. One day, they read about a young woman set to inherit $50 million from her father. At first, Tricky has Christopher Tracy talked into romancing her for her money, but as he gets to know her, Christopher falls in love with her. This love comes between the brothers, and Tricky tells about the plan.
|Prince
|Christopher Tracy
|Kristin Scott Thomas
|Mary Sharon
|Steven Berkoff
|Mr. Sharon
|Alexandra Stewart
|Mrs. Sharon
|Francesca Annis
|Mrs. Wellington
View Full Cast >