Not Available

Under the Cherry Moon

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Two friends from Miami are in the French Riviera enjoying life by scamming money off of rich women. One day, they read about a young woman set to inherit $50 million from her father. At first, Tricky has Christopher Tracy talked into romancing her for her money, but as he gets to know her, Christopher falls in love with her. This love comes between the brothers, and Tricky tells about the plan.

Cast

PrinceChristopher Tracy
Kristin Scott ThomasMary Sharon
Steven BerkoffMr. Sharon
Alexandra StewartMrs. Sharon
Francesca AnnisMrs. Wellington

View Full Cast >

Images