Under the Hawthorn Tree

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Beijing New Picture Film Co. Ltd.

The daughter of a right-winger, schoolgirl Jing Qiu (Zhou Dong-Yu) is sent to the countryside for reeducation, and tasked to help write a textbook. There she meets Lao San (Shawn Dou), a young soldier with a bright future ahead. Despite the class divide and parental disapproval, romance blooms against turbulent times.

Cast

Shawn DouSun Jianxin
Xi MeijuanMrs Zhang
Li XuejianVillage Head Zhang
Cheng Tai-ShenTeacher Luo
Liping LüWei Hong's mother
Sun Hai-YingJianxin's father

