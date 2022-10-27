Under the Hawthorn Tree

The daughter of a right-winger, schoolgirl Jing Qiu (Zhou Dong-Yu) is sent to the countryside for reeducation, and tasked to help write a textbook. There she meets Lao San (Shawn Dou), a young soldier with a bright future ahead. Despite the class divide and parental disapproval, romance blooms against turbulent times.
|Shawn Dou
|Sun Jianxin
|Xi Meijuan
|Mrs Zhang
|Li Xuejian
|Village Head Zhang
|Cheng Tai-Shen
|Teacher Luo
|Liping Lü
|Wei Hong's mother
|Sun Hai-Ying
|Jianxin's father
View Full Cast >