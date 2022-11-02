Not Available

Under The Mud depicts a hectic day in the life of a family from hell. Or are they ‘one hell of a family’? The film’s setting of Speke and Garston in Liverpool is an area with high unemployment and one of the worst teenage pregnancy rates in Europe. The action takes place over twenty-four hours, centering around the Potts household – second home to teenage slacker, Magic, who’s such a part of the furniture that his longing for the eccentric beauty Paula Potts goes completely un-noticed. To the love of his life he’s just her twin brother’s best mate. With the family set on a course of self-destruction, aided by an old enemy of dad’s, and Paula arguing with her imaginary friend about running off to Ibiza with the local slime-ball, Magic realises that he only has a few hours to save the family, get the girl and change all of their lives forever.