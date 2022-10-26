Under the Rainbow

In World War II era Los Angeles, the manager of the Culver Hotel leaves his nephew in charge for a weekend. The nephew changes the name to the Hotel Rainbow and overbooks with royalty, assassins, secret agents, Japanese tourists, and munchkins (from the cast of _Wizard of Oz, The (1939)_ ). Secret Service agent Bruce Thorpe and casting director Annie Clark find romance amidst the intrigue and confusion.
|Chevy Chase
|Bruce Thorpe
|Carrie Fisher
|Annie Clark
|Eve Arden
|The Duchess
|Joseph Maher
|The Duke
|Robert Donner
|The Assassin
|Billy Barty
|Otto Kriegling
