1981

Under the Rainbow

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 1981

Studio

Orion Pictures

In World War II era Los Angeles, the manager of the Culver Hotel leaves his nephew in charge for a weekend. The nephew changes the name to the Hotel Rainbow and overbooks with royalty, assassins, secret agents, Japanese tourists, and munchkins (from the cast of _Wizard of Oz, The (1939)_ ). Secret Service agent Bruce Thorpe and casting director Annie Clark find romance amidst the intrigue and confusion.

Cast

Chevy ChaseBruce Thorpe
Carrie FisherAnnie Clark
Eve ArdenThe Duchess
Joseph MaherThe Duke
Robert DonnerThe Assassin
Billy BartyOtto Kriegling

