2003

Under the Tuscan Sun

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 19th, 2003

Studio

Tatiale Films

After a rough divoce, Frances, a 35 year old book editor from San Francisco takes a tour of Tuscany at the urgings of her friends. On a whim she buys Bramasole, a run down villa in the Tuscan countryside and begins to piece her life together starting with the villa and finds that life sometimes has unexpected ways of giving her everything she wanted.

Cast

Diane LaneFrances
Sandra OhPatti
Lindsay DuncanKatherine
Raoul BovaMarcello
Vincent RiottaMartini
Mario MonicelliOld Man with Flowers

