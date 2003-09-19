Under the Tuscan Sun

After a rough divoce, Frances, a 35 year old book editor from San Francisco takes a tour of Tuscany at the urgings of her friends. On a whim she buys Bramasole, a run down villa in the Tuscan countryside and begins to piece her life together starting with the villa and finds that life sometimes has unexpected ways of giving her everything she wanted.
|Diane Lane
|Frances
|Sandra Oh
|Patti
|Lindsay Duncan
|Katherine
|Raoul Bova
|Marcello
|Vincent Riotta
|Martini
|Mario Monicelli
|Old Man with Flowers
