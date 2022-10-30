Not Available

Under Two Flags

  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox

Sergeant Victor comes to the French Foreign Legion after taking the blame for his brother's crime. Cigarette falls in love with him though Major Doyle is in love with her. Doyle sends Victor on dangerous assignments to be rid of him. He falls in love with Lady Venetia Cunningham, a visitor to the garrison

Cast

Ronald ColmanSgt. Victor
Claudette ColbertCigarette
Victor McLaglenJ.C. Doyle
Rosalind RussellLady Venetia Cunningham
Gregory RatoffIvan
Nigel BruceCapt. Menzies

