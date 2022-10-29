Under Wraps

Not Available

Danny and older sister Eleanor fall into the adventure of a lifetime when Danny accidentally unleashes a centuries old curse involving mummies, pharaohs and nefarious villains! When their archaeologist parents go on an expedition to an ancient pharaoh's last resting place, Danny sneaks into the tomb and finds a sacred amulet, which he takes home. When he accidentally breaks the amulet, all sorts of chaos follows,starting with his parents turning into mummies! Eleanor and Danny frantically look for clues to solve this nightmare but the police, and evil assistance, and a mysterious visitor from the past are suddenly getting too close for comfort.