2002

Undisputed

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 2002

Studio

Miramax

Monroe Hutchens is the heavyweight champion of Sweetwater, a maximum security prison. He was convicted to a life sentence due to a passionate crime. Iceman Chambers is the heavyweight champion, who lost his title due to a rape conviction to ten years in Sweetwater. WHen these two giants collide in the same prison, they fight against each other disputing who is the real champion.

Cast

Wesley SnipesMonroe Hutchen
Ving RhamesGeorge \'Iceman\' Chambers
Peter FalkMendy Ripstein
Michael RookerA.J. Mercker
Jon SedaJesus \'Chuy\' Campos
Ken MedlockGuard 1

