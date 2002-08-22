Undisputed

Monroe Hutchens is the heavyweight champion of Sweetwater, a maximum security prison. He was convicted to a life sentence due to a passionate crime. Iceman Chambers is the heavyweight champion, who lost his title due to a rape conviction to ten years in Sweetwater. WHen these two giants collide in the same prison, they fight against each other disputing who is the real champion.
|Wesley Snipes
|Monroe Hutchen
|Ving Rhames
|George \'Iceman\' Chambers
|Peter Falk
|Mendy Ripstein
|Michael Rooker
|A.J. Mercker
|Jon Seda
|Jesus \'Chuy\' Campos
|Ken Medlock
|Guard 1
