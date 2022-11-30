Une Histoire Sans Destin

Not Available

Stories of conquests and utopias meet in a tale set in the inter-tidal zone. Three characters create new worlds. An old man stands in the sea; a soldier prepares to leave; a woman scans the distance through binoculars. It's unclear where we are on the planet, the rules are not fixed and sometimes the world is literally upside down. Footage of beaches and surf alternate with rocks and mangroves, referring to the history of conquests and the struggle between newcomers and indigenous populations.Chilean Enrique Ramirez's fictional worlds always have links to the sea. He views this as a continuously moving repository for memory and projection, where Chiles fate intersects with the major narratives of exploration, conquest and migration.