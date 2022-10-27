Unfair: The End

Natsumi Yukihira (Ryoko Shinohara) receives secret documents of an organization that controls the country from the shadows. Because of this, Natsumi's ex-husband, Kazuo Sato (Teruyuki Kagawa) pays a terrible price. Natsumi goes back to the Investigation #1 of Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department to take on the organization, but Natsumi becomes involved in a new case. She gets closer to the final enemy.
|Koichi Sato
|Michitaka Ichijo
|Kento Nagayama
|Naoki Tsushima
|Sadao Abe
|Yuji Kokubo
|Masaya Kato
|Kaoru Mikami
|Susumu Terajima
|Tetsuo Yamazaki
|Mion Mukaichi
|Mio Yukihira
