Not Available

Unfair: The End

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Natsumi Yukihira (Ryoko Shinohara) receives secret documents of an organization that controls the country from the shadows. Because of this, Natsumi's ex-husband, Kazuo Sato (Teruyuki Kagawa) pays a terrible price. Natsumi goes back to the Investigation #1 of Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department to take on the organization, but Natsumi becomes involved in a new case. She gets closer to the final enemy.

Cast

Koichi SatoMichitaka Ichijo
Kento NagayamaNaoki Tsushima
Sadao AbeYuji Kokubo
Masaya KatoKaoru Mikami
Susumu TerajimaTetsuo Yamazaki
Mion MukaichiMio Yukihira

View Full Cast >

Images