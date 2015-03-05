2015

Unfinished Business

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 5th, 2015

Studio

Studio Babelsberg

A hard working small business owner (Vince Vaughn) and his two associates (Tom Wilkinson) (Dave Franco) travel to Europe to close the most important deal of their lives. But what began as a routine business trip goes off the rails in every imaginable and unimaginable way, including unplanned stops at a massive sex fetish event and a global economic summit.

Cast

Vince VaughnDan Trunkman
Dave FrancoMike Pancake
James MarsdenJim Spinch
June Diane RaphaelSusan Trunkman
Sienna MillerChuck Portnoy
Nick FrostBill Whilmsley

Images