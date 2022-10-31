Unforgettable Fantasy

Not Available

Thanks to the help of his uncle's (Stanley Fung) girlfriend (Wong Wan Si), Robert (Frankie Chan) gets to work as a creative assistant in an advertising agency, where he falls for the beautiful manager Cleopatra (Joyce Ni). His uncle brings home an antique mirror not knowing that it hides a fox fairy. Robert inadvertently takes the mirror to the office and by chance the fox fairy is freed and possesses Cleopatra! Hopelessly bedazzled by her vixen charm, Robert is killed in a car accident while looking for the mirror thrown away by his uncle...