Unforgiven

William Munny is a retired, once-ruthless killer turned gentle widower and hog farmer. To help support his two motherless children, he accepts one last bounty-hunter mission to find the men who brutalized a prostitute. Joined by his former partner and a cocky greenhorn, he takes on a corrupt sheriff.
|Gene Hackman
|Little Bill Daggett
|Morgan Freeman
|Ned Logan
|Richard Harris
|English Bob
|Jaimz Woolvett
|The Schofield Kid
|Anna Levine
|Delilah Fitzgerald
|Saul Rubinek
|W.W. Beauchamp
View Full Cast >