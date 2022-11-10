Despite the advent of science, literature, technology, philosophy, religion, and so on -- none of these has assuaged humankind from killing one another, the animals, and nature. UNITY is a film about why we can't seem to get along, even after thousands and thousands of years.
|Aaron Paul
|Himself - Narrator (voice)
|Adam Levine
|Himself - Narrator (voice)
|Adrian Grenier
|Himself - Narrator (voice)
|Alison Eastwood
|Herself - Narrator (voice)
|Amanda Seyfried
|Herself - Narrator (voice)
|Amy Smart
|Herself - Narrator (voice)
View Full Cast >