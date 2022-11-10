Not Available

Unity

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nation Earth

Despite the advent of science, literature, technology, philosophy, religion, and so on -- none of these has assuaged humankind from killing one another, the animals, and nature. UNITY is a film about why we can't seem to get along, even after thousands and thousands of years.

Cast

Aaron PaulHimself - Narrator (voice)
Adam LevineHimself - Narrator (voice)
Adrian GrenierHimself - Narrator (voice)
Alison EastwoodHerself - Narrator (voice)
Amanda SeyfriedHerself - Narrator (voice)
Amy SmartHerself - Narrator (voice)

Images