Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rigel Independent Entertainment

Luc Devereaux and Veronica Roberts continue their attempts to expose the Universal Soldier unit. But after a hostage situation mistakenly leaves Veronica a fugitive, the two escape the city and go into hiding. CIA Deputy Director Mentor and Dr. Walker are also in the middle of literally 'growing' a powerful new Universal Soldier clone of Luc's brother Eric to assassinate him and Veronica.

Cast

Matt BattagliaLuc Devereaux / GR44
Chandra WestVeronica Roberts
Roger PeriardMcNally
Richard McMillanDr. Walker
Burt ReynoldsMentor / CIA Deputy Director / GR88
Juan ChioranCharles Clifton (as Juan Chiorian)

