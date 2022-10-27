Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business

Luc Devereaux and Veronica Roberts continue their attempts to expose the Universal Soldier unit. But after a hostage situation mistakenly leaves Veronica a fugitive, the two escape the city and go into hiding. CIA Deputy Director Mentor and Dr. Walker are also in the middle of literally 'growing' a powerful new Universal Soldier clone of Luc's brother Eric to assassinate him and Veronica.
|Matt Battaglia
|Luc Devereaux / GR44
|Chandra West
|Veronica Roberts
|Roger Periard
|McNally
|Richard McMillan
|Dr. Walker
|Burt Reynolds
|Mentor / CIA Deputy Director / GR88
|Juan Chioran
|Charles Clifton (as Juan Chiorian)
