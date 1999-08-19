1999

Universal Soldier: The Return

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

August 19th, 1999

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Luc Deveraux, the heroic former Universal Soldier, is about to be thrown into action once again. When Seth (Michael Jai White), the supercomputer controlled ultra-warrior, decides to take revenge and destroy its creators, only Luc can stop it. All hell breaks loose as Luc battles Seth and a deadly team of perfect soldiers in a struggle that pits man against machine and good against evil.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeLuc Devereux
Kiana TomMaggie
Bill GoldbergRomeo
Michael Jai WhiteSETH
Heidi SchanzErin Young, KTXD
Xander BerkeleyDr. Dylan Cotner

