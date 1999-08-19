Universal Soldier: The Return

Luc Deveraux, the heroic former Universal Soldier, is about to be thrown into action once again. When Seth (Michael Jai White), the supercomputer controlled ultra-warrior, decides to take revenge and destroy its creators, only Luc can stop it. All hell breaks loose as Luc battles Seth and a deadly team of perfect soldiers in a struggle that pits man against machine and good against evil.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Luc Devereux
|Kiana Tom
|Maggie
|Bill Goldberg
|Romeo
|Michael Jai White
|SETH
|Heidi Schanz
|Erin Young, KTXD
|Xander Berkeley
|Dr. Dylan Cotner
