2011

Unknown

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 2011

Studio

Studio Babelsberg

An American biologist attending a conference in Berlin awakens from a coma after a car accident, only to discover that someone has taken his identity and that no one, not even his wife, believes him. With the help of an illegal immigrant and a former Stazi agent, he sets out to prove who he is and find out why people are trying to kill him.

Cast

Liam NeesonDr. Martin Harris
Diane KrugerGina
January JonesElizabeth Harris
Aidan QuinnMartin B.
Bruno GanzErnst Jürgen
Frank LangellaRodney Cole

View Full Cast >

Images