An American biologist attending a conference in Berlin awakens from a coma after a car accident, only to discover that someone has taken his identity and that no one, not even his wife, believes him. With the help of an illegal immigrant and a former Stazi agent, he sets out to prove who he is and find out why people are trying to kill him.
|Liam Neeson
|Dr. Martin Harris
|Diane Kruger
|Gina
|January Jones
|Elizabeth Harris
|Aidan Quinn
|Martin B.
|Bruno Ganz
|Ernst Jürgen
|Frank Langella
|Rodney Cole
