Unknown Valley

Looking for his missing father, Joe Gordon heads into the desert where Elders from a secret village find him unconscious. Attracted to Sheilla O'Neill, the two plan an escape from the village where no one is allowed to leave. But then he learns his father is being held prisoner and finding him, he is also made a prisoner.
|Buck Jones
|Joe Gordon
|Cecilia Parker
|Sheila O'Neill
|Wade Boteler
|Elder Crossett
|Frank McGlynn Sr.
|Head Elder
|Ward Bond
|Elder Snead
|Hank Bell
|Joshua Townsman
