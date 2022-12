Not Available

Unlocked is the fifth studio album by American rapper Denzel Curry in collaboration with American record producer Kenny Beats. It was released on February 7, 2020, by PH Recordings and Loma Vista Recordings. The album was accompanied by a short film that was released on February 6, 2020. Music video by Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats performing UNLOCKED (Animated Short). © 2020 PH Recordings, LLC.