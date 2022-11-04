1950

Unmasked

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 29th, 1950

Studio

Republic Pictures

The editor of a sleazy tabloid newspaper has been borrowing money from his lover, the wife of a rich theatrical producer, and promises to marry her when she gets a divorce. However, the husband refuses to grant her a divorce, and takes back all the money and jewelry he has given her. The editor sees her husband leaving her apartment and, seeing his opportunity, kills her, takes all his IOUs (and the jewelry) and frames the husband for the murder.

Cast

Barbra FullerLinda Jackson
Raymond BurrRoger Lewis
Hillary BrookeDoris King (Jackson)
Paul HarveyHarry Jackson
Norman Budd\'Biggie\' Wolfe
John EldredgeJohnny Rocco

