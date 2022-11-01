Unrated: The Movie

Frank is a filmmaker who brings a group of actresses to a cabin in the woods to make a film. While there they stumble upon a book, a book that belongs to the Book Keeper. The book is in no way an ordinary book, as it brings demons to earth, and now Frank and his actresses are the only ones to stop them. Source: horrornews.net
|Eileen Daly
|Kassandra
|Magdalèna Kalley
|Sarah
|Timo Rose
|Frank
|Annika Strauß
|Pamela
|Andreas Schnaas
|Karl the Butcher
|Marc Rohnstock
|Slice Face / Death Trooper / Zombie
View Full Cast >