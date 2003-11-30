Unspeakable

A flawed attempt to map the mind of a brutal serial killer leads to a horrifying battle for survival in director Thomas Wright's visceral thriller. Despite vocal objections from Warden Blakely (Dennis Hopper), prison psychologist Diana Purlow journeys deep inside the mind of serial killer Jesse Mowat (Pavan Grover) in a desperate attempt to reveal the source of his psychotic tendencies.
|Dennis Hopper
|Warden
|Luce Rains
|Prison Doctor
|Pavan Grover
|Jesse Mowat
|Lance Henriksen
|Jack Pitchford
|Jeff Fahey
|Governor
|Michelle Wolff
|Littlefield
View Full Cast >