2003

Unspeakable

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 30th, 2003

Studio

A flawed attempt to map the mind of a brutal serial killer leads to a horrifying battle for survival in director Thomas Wright's visceral thriller. Despite vocal objections from Warden Blakely (Dennis Hopper), prison psychologist Diana Purlow journeys deep inside the mind of serial killer Jesse Mowat (Pavan Grover) in a desperate attempt to reveal the source of his psychotic tendencies.

Cast

Dennis HopperWarden
Luce RainsPrison Doctor
Pavan GroverJesse Mowat
Lance HenriksenJack Pitchford
Jeff FaheyGovernor
Michelle WolffLittlefield

