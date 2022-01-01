Untamed Heart

Caroline, a young waitress who seems to have bad taste in men, is on her way home one night when thugs attempt to rape her. Adam, the mysterious busboy who works at the same diner, helps fight off the assailants, and she begins a relationship with him -- but not all their fellow Minnesotans are happy for them. Meanwhile, the couple face their own difficulties when Caroline finds about Adam's past, including his unique health condition.
|Christian Slater
|Adam
|Marisa Tomei
|Caroline
|Rosie Perez
|Cindy
|Kyle Secor
|Howard
|Willie Garson
|Patsy
|Joe Minjares
|Jim
