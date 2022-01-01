1993

Untamed Heart

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 11th, 1993

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Caroline, a young waitress who seems to have bad taste in men, is on her way home one night when thugs attempt to rape her. Adam, the mysterious busboy who works at the same diner, helps fight off the assailants, and she begins a relationship with him -- but not all their fellow Minnesotans are happy for them. Meanwhile, the couple face their own difficulties when Caroline finds about Adam's past, including his unique health condition.

Cast

Christian SlaterAdam
Marisa TomeiCaroline
Rosie PerezCindy
Kyle SecorHoward
Willie GarsonPatsy
Joe MinjaresJim

