Tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights, and explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte and Anne; her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman and her care for her maverick brother whom she idolises.
|Emma Mackey
|Emily Brontë
|Joe Alwyn
|Fionn Whitehead
|Branwell Brontë
|Emily Beecham
|Charlotte Brontë
|Oliver Jackson-Cohen
|Weightman
|Alexandra Dowling
