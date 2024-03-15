2024

Godzilla x Kong

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Adam Wingard

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2024

Studio

Legendary Pictures

Following their explosive showdown, Godzilla and Kong must reunite against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. Delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, and uncover the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Cast

Dan Stevens
Rebecca HallDr. Ilene Andrews
Brian Tyree HenryBernie Hayes
Kaylee HottleJia
Fala Chen
Alex Ferns

Images