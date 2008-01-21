Untraceable

Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) works in an elite division of the FBI dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She thinks she has seen it all, until a particularly sadistic criminal arises on the Internet. This tech-savvy killer posts live feeds of his crimes on his website; the more hits the site gets, the faster the victim dies. Marsh and her team must find the elusive killer before time runs out.
|Diane Lane
|Agent Jennifer Marsh
|Billy Burke
|Eric Box
|Colin Hanks
|Griffin Dowd
|Joseph Cross
|Owen Reilly
|Mary Beth Hurt
|Stella Marsh
|Peter Lewis
|Richard Brooks
