2008

Untraceable

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 21st, 2008

Studio

Cohen/Pearl Productions

Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) works in an elite division of the FBI dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She thinks she has seen it all, until a particularly sadistic criminal arises on the Internet. This tech-savvy killer posts live feeds of his crimes on his website; the more hits the site gets, the faster the victim dies. Marsh and her team must find the elusive killer before time runs out.

Cast

Diane LaneAgent Jennifer Marsh
Billy BurkeEric Box
Colin HanksGriffin Dowd
Joseph CrossOwen Reilly
Mary Beth HurtStella Marsh
Peter LewisRichard Brooks

