Londoners Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. When heavily pregnant Maya’s relationship with a local family turns sour, who – or what – will come to her rescue and what extremes will she go to to protect her unborn child?
|Hannah John-Kamen
|Maya
|Douglas Booth
|Jamie
|Jamie Lee O'Donnell
|Aisling Whelan
|Chris Walley
|Killian Whelan
|Kristian Nairn
|Eoin Whelan
|Colm Meaney
|Colm “Daddy” Whelan
