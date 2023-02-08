Not Available

Unwelcome

  • Horror

Director

Jon Wright

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ingenious Media

Londoners Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. When heavily pregnant Maya’s relationship with a local family turns sour, who – or what – will come to her rescue and what extremes will she go to to protect her unborn child?

Cast

Hannah John-KamenMaya
Douglas BoothJamie
Jamie Lee O'DonnellAisling Whelan
Chris WalleyKillian Whelan
Kristian NairnEoin Whelan
Colm MeaneyColm “Daddy” Whelan

Images