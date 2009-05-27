2009

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 27th, 2009

Studio

Pixar

After a lifetime of dreaming of traveling the world, 78-year-old homebody Carl flies away on an unbelievable adventure with Russell, an 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer, unexpectedly in tow. Together, the unlikely pair embarks on a thrilling odyssey full of jungle beasts and rough terrain.

Cast

Ed AsnerCarl Fredricksen (voice)
Christopher PlummerCharles F. Muntz (voice)
Jordan NagaiRussell (voice)
Bob PetersonDug / Alpha (voice)
Delroy LindoBeta (voice)
Jerome RanftGamma (voice)

