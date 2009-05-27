After a lifetime of dreaming of traveling the world, 78-year-old homebody Carl flies away on an unbelievable adventure with Russell, an 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer, unexpectedly in tow. Together, the unlikely pair embarks on a thrilling odyssey full of jungle beasts and rough terrain.
|Ed Asner
|Carl Fredricksen (voice)
|Christopher Plummer
|Charles F. Muntz (voice)
|Jordan Nagai
|Russell (voice)
|Bob Peterson
|Dug / Alpha (voice)
|Delroy Lindo
|Beta (voice)
|Jerome Ranft
|Gamma (voice)
